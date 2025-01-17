A Kennebunkport home with a sprawling coastline view sold for $12 million, the highest price sale in York County history.

The home, 267 Ocean Ave., sold after spending just 90 minutes on the open market, and fetched the third highest sale price for a home in the last ten years in Maine, said broker Bill Gaynor, with Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It has a really punch-in-the-mouth view,” Gaynor said Friday afternoon. “It’s kind of a surprise, it’s a tease, it’s a sleeper. Because it looks like granny’s little Cape Cod, and then you walk in and — kaboom.”

Built in 1969, the roughly 5,000-square-foot property includes five bedrooms and three baths, with walls of windows facing into the ocean and overlooking the Bush family’s Walker’s Point compound, according to the listing. It sits on 1.1 acres of land about 20 feet above the water and has more than 200 feet of coastline, Gaynor said.

The mid-century modern interior was restored in 2016, following four decades of care by the original owner, he said.

Gaynor declined to name the buyer, saying only that it was purchased by a “Chicago-based industrialist with significant ties to Maine.” The buyer signed the contract almost as soon as the property was listed, and did not tour it in person until two weeks after the signing, Gaynor said.

“This buyer knew that if he didn’t get it, someone else will,” Gaynor said. “It has just a really terrific vibe to it.”

Homes in Maine often sell for relatively less than comparably sized houses in other states, Gaynor said. That can mean the luxury home market in Maine moves more quickly than elsewhere.

“At the end of the day, Maine is still significantly undervalued compared to places like Nantucket and the Hamptons, where a lot of monied folks tend to do their shopping,” Gaynor said. He estimated that the Kennebunkport property could fetch more than double its sale price in those destinations.

