Glen Mitchell Simon wouldn’t describe himself as a political person, but he says concerns about an overpowering government and a softening society drew him to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Simon, who is from Minot and now lives in Georgia, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to disorderly and disruptive conduct after using a metal bicycle rack to push police officers at the Capitol building.

He was sentenced to eight months behind bars and 12 months of supervised release.

“They wanted to make an example out of me, I guess,” Simon said in a phone interview Tuesday after he and thousands of others who participated in the riot were pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Simon said that as someone who already served his eight-month prison sentence at the federal prison in Georgia, the pardons don’t mean much to him. But he said he’s happy for those who are getting released. If he were still sitting in prison, he said he would be “elated.”

He remembers the feeling of the corrections officers banging on his bunk, telling him it’s time to go home.

Advertisement

“Hearing that was like being born again,” Simon said.

The courts also ordered Simon to pay $1,000 in fines and $500 in restitution, which he is not sure if he will get reimbursed.

Almost all of the 15 defendants with ties to Maine had already been sentenced and served any prison time for their role in the Washington, D.C., riot, which attempted to overturn the 2020 election and left more than 100 police officers injured.

Only two are still in custody. Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, is being held in federal prison on a seven-year sentence for 11 charges, including felony charges for assaulting five law enforcement officers; he is expected to be released any day now.

He was one of the more violent protesters who brandished weapons, including bear spray, a spear and a metal pole.

Christopher Maurer, of Biddeford, is also serving a little more than four years in federal prison for assaulting police. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.

Advertisement

Trump had launched his campaign in March with a promise to help the rioters, whom he called “unbelievable patriots,” on his first day back in office. His order immediately pardoned nearly all of those who had been convicted of crimes related to the siege and demanded the Attorney General to dismiss all pending cases. (Fourteen people had their sentences cut short.)

One Sanford man whose request to attend Trump’s inauguration was denied by a federal judge earlier this month received notice Tuesday morning that the federal prosecutor was dismissing his case.

David Bobrow, the attorney representing Christopher Belliveau, said his client denies ever being a violent protester, despite accusations that Belliveau sprayed a canister of bear deterrent at a police officer.

“The judge will sign off on the dismissal,” Bobrow said in a phone interview Tuesday. “There’s no prosecuting party, and that means that the case is done, it’s over.

And because the president ordered the cases to be dismissed with prejudice, the charges can’t be refiled.

Bobrow said he planned to take Belliveau’s case to trial because there was “no evidence that he injured anyone.” Belliveau was arrested in June and faced five felony charges, including assaulting an officer and entering a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, as well as three misdemeanor charges, including disorderly conduct.

“Mr. Belliveau is elated to have this matter behind him and looks forward to continuing his life and businesses and is very thankful for President Trump,” Bobrow said in an emailed statement.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link