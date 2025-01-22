The Maine fire marshal’s office says improper disposal of smoking material at an Ellsworth apartment building caused a fire Wednesday morning that seriously burned one man and displaced three other people.

The Ellsworth Fire Department responded to the fire at 50 Meadow View Lane, a multiunit apartment building, around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man who was burned had lift-threatening injuries and was taken to Northern Light Hospital in Ellsworth, then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was in critical condition, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal’s office.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire and asked the fire marshal to investigate the cause. The roof and room where the fire started were significantly damaged, Moss said, but the building is still salvageable.

Moss could not provide further information about where the tenants were relocated to or whether the man is expected to survive.

