Maine Coast Heritage Trust recently co-authored an opinion piece beautifully recognizing the value of Maine’s access to our natural resources (“Nature Connects: Expanding and securing public access to Maine’s great outdoors,” Jan. 19). I applaud the message.

When Maine gained statehood 200 years ago, the opening of the founding documents declared that Maine and its citizens owned from “high water” out 200 miles, and thus secured control and access to those natural resources for the benefit of Mainers. Somehow, about 40 years ago, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that recreation on beaches in front of homes lucky enough to have a beach was the preserve of the owner of the house.

The op-ed would suggest that walking along the shore at low tide should be a right worth protecting. I hope they are including that right as they advocate for the value of outdoor recreation.

George Seaver

Waldoboro

