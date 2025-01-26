Maine Coast Heritage Trust recently co-authored an opinion piece beautifully recognizing the value of Maine’s access to our natural resources (“Nature Connects: Expanding and securing public access to Maine’s great outdoors,” Jan. 19). I applaud the message.
When Maine gained statehood 200 years ago, the opening of the founding documents declared that Maine and its citizens owned from “high water” out 200 miles, and thus secured control and access to those natural resources for the benefit of Mainers. Somehow, about 40 years ago, the Maine Supreme Judicial Court ruled that recreation on beaches in front of homes lucky enough to have a beach was the preserve of the owner of the house.
The op-ed would suggest that walking along the shore at low tide should be a right worth protecting. I hope they are including that right as they advocate for the value of outdoor recreation.
George Seaver
Waldoboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.