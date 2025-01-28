BRUNSWICK – Alice M. DiBiase, 63, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House after a lengthy illness.

﻿Alice DiBiase, born in Portland, Maine on Oct. 2, 1961, was the daughter of Ann and Wallace Brume. In 1978, Alice met the love of her life, Robert DiBiase, and the two were married two years later. Together, they shared 44 years of love and partnership.

After marrying, Alice and Robert settled in Westbrook, where they began their family. Alice had a deep love for children, which led her to open Brookside Childcare from her home, where she cared for many children over the years. Known for her infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor, Alice also cherished summer days, often spending time at her favorite spot, Ken’s Seafood, where she enjoyed fried clams.

Alice is survived by her beloved husband, Robert DiBiase; their two sons, Matthew DiBiase and his wife Cynthia, and Nicholas DiBiase; two sisters, Betsy Stickney and her husband Chuck, and Susan Brume; her cherished granddaughter, Olivia DiBiase; as well as many other dear family members.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all who cared for Alice during her final days, and to the friends and family who supported them in the days following her passing.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

