Omar Narveaz, the cousin of new Red Sox catcher Carlos Navraez, has played in 677 games over nine seasons in the major leagues with the White Sox, Mariners, Brewers and Mets.

Carlos, a native of Venezuela, grew up admiring his cousin, a catcher who is eight years older than him.

“We’re super close,” Narvaez said. “I always watched his career.”

He also looked up to several other catchers, including Iván Rodríguez, Yadier Molina, Salvador Pérez and his new Red Sox coach, Jason Varitek.

“I loved Jason Varitek; how he took (a) leadership (role), too,” Narvaez said at the Red Sox Rookie Development Program on Jan. 14. “And just to have been able to meet him two days ago, that was special.”

The Red Sox acquired Narvaez from the Yankees for pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz on Dec. 11. He is on Boston’s 40-man roster and will compete for the backup catcher spot on the Opening Day roster. Blake Sabol, a catcher acquired from the Giants on Jan. 15, also will compete to be Connor Wong’s backup.

Advertisement

Narvaez is looking forward to being coached by Varitek, Boston’s game-planning and run prevention coach. They met at Fenway Fest, which took place right before the Rookie Development Program.

“When I was younger, I always watched baseball with my dad,” Narvaez said. “I was always looking for some videos of mechanics or a slow-motion swing. I was always crazy about it. So all those names that I mentioned, you go to my YouTube search and you’re going to see those names.”

Varitek wasn’t the only Red Sox star Narvaez watched intently. He said Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Tigers great Miguel Cabrera were two of his favorite hitters. He used to watch Cabrera and Pérez in person growing up when they played in the Venezuelan Winter League.

“Even if he (Ortiz) is lefty, just how he prepares for every at-bat, for every game,” said the right-handed hitting Narvaez.

Narvaez spent this offseason playing winter ball in Venezuela. He appeared in 25 games for Lara and batted .377 with a .456 on-base percentage, .662 slugging percentage, 1.118 OPS, five homers, seven doubles, 18 RBI, 15 runs, nine walks, 13 strikeouts and five steals (90 plate appearances).

Narvaez focused on strengthening his legs, getting stronger in the lower body and working on his swing mechanics, including becoming more directional to the ball.

Advertisement

“Not too much launch angle,” he said. “Getting on plane to the strike zone. That’s what I’ve been working on the last three months. It’s been paying off.”

He said winter ball obviously is much different from the majors — and so he still needs to translate those results to here in the U.S.

“But at the same time, it’s helped me a lot with the confidence, too,” he said. “I’m ready for whatever comes.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora described Narvaez as “physical, a strong kid, good athlete and good framer.”

“It’s tough talking about myself but the framing stuff, the leadership, too,” Narvaez said when asked about his strengths as a catcher. “Always there for the pitcher. I don’t mind if I had a bad at-bat or whatever. Of course I want to contribute, too, with the bat. But every time I put my mask on, I’m there for the pitchers. So I think that’s the most important thing about being a catcher. That’s the most important thing I always look to get better at.”

Narvaez made his major-league debut last season, appearing in six games with the Yankees. He spent more than a month on the active roster despite his limited play.

“That changed my mentality big time,” he said. “How I watch those guys prepare to work every day and to be able to play every day in a big market, too. … I’m super blessed for that. Super thankful for them to give me that opportunity. It’s changed my mentality (learning) to be able to be a big leaguer for a long time, you’ve gotta do certain things.”

Narvaez is ready for spring training to begin.

“It’s a big opportunity. I’m super pumped for it,” Narvaez said. “At the same time, I’m ready to work. I’m ready to work with the pitchers, with Wong, with all the coaching staff. The pitching staff, I’ll be there for them. Of course, I’ll hopefully get the chance to be on the Opening Day roster. But at the same time, I’m focused on working right now. Working every day, get ready to go to spring training and know everybody and be there for them.”

Copy the Story Link