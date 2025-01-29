The winter months present Maine residents with a new set of opportunities to grow and enjoy the outdoors. As an Outdoor Educator working with elementary aged kids year-round, I have the privilege of witnessing kids have fun, build confidence and grow healthier without pre-conceived notions of “good” or “bad” weather.

Having sensory-rich experiences in nature this time of year helps to increase body awareness and regulate the nervous system. Sure, there are more challenges to being out in certain weather conditions, but when not many other people are out and conditions are a step beyond “easy,” there’s a calm confidence that comes over me.

We can become keener on little details: we may notice the way ice drips off the trees, the way the fog warms the air around us, the way animal prints are uncompromised in the snow. Kids are especially gifted at being in the moment like this when given the opportunity.

Here some more of the tangible benefits to being out in colder weather:

Physical Development

Winter brings increased opportunities to improve motor skills and large muscle functions. Balance and body awareness are improved as kids engage in learning skills like running or climbing while wearing layers and boots. When kids build snow structures, pull a sled uphill or shovel, they use large muscles with greater intensity.

Immune Health

Cold and flu season is intensified by stagnant indoor air. Assuming one is comfortably dressed, playing outside allows time for the body to take in fresh air, and the chance of spreading or catching an infection from a playmate is greatly reduced.

Boost Creativity

Winter presents new opportunities for critical thinking. The environment around us shifts and curiosity naturally follows. The act of designing and building in the snow engages engineering strategies and creative expression. Imaginative problem-solving is at its most raw in the winter.

Mental Health

We all need vitamin D to produce serotonin, the chemical that aids brain function and improves mood, disease prevention, bone development and the nervous system. The lights emitted from screens are not a substitute and have a negative impact on a person’s circadian rhythm and disrupt sleep routines. Some interesting studies show that natural sunlight creates a defense against the harmful effects of being on screens at night.

Outdoor Skills

Learning to manage layers of clothing, movement and perspiration in cold weather is vital for safety. Having outdoor experiences in the winter helps to increase body awareness and independence for lifelong enjoyment (not just tolerance) of the cold.

For anyone looking to get outside more with their kids who isn’t sure where to start, I urge you to:

Start with small, tangible steps that are sustainable for your family. Maybe that’s 20 minutes in the backyard, an hour at the sledding hill or walking the dog around the block.

Gear up! Being comfortable is key. Dress in non-cotton base layers and mid layers (think long underwear, fleece and down jackets) topped with waterproof outer layers. Even when there is no snow, outer layers help protect against wind, cold or wet ground. Fleece neck warmers, balaclavas and lined rain mittens are the unsung heroes.

Get out the headlamps, lanterns or other fun lights. Dusk is a special time to expand your family’s comfort zone. This golden hour and the darkness that follows gifts us with a shift in energy. It’s calm, quiet and full of opportunity to disconnect from screens and regulate the nervous system. In my experience, kids love this and it helps prevent fear of the dark.

Make hot chocolate, tea, cider or something warm and enticing to bring with you. Staying hydrated is key to keeping our bodies warm in the cold. I find this the easiest way to take in fluids and maximize the fun factor.

Many kids love games and challenges: create a scavenger hunt in the woods, play hide and seek, create contests on the sledding hill, ski slopes or with snow building, or find a mud puddle to play in.

On a cold winter day, we may want nothing more than to snuggle into the couch with a book or movie. But sometimes the best part of going outside, even for an hour, is coming back to indoor comforts with greater appreciation. Building these habits builds confidence and deepens our relationship with ourselves, our kids and the nature that surrounds us.

Effie Drew is the owner and managing director of Maine Outdoor Kids, which offers year-round 100% outdoor day programming prioritizing unstructured outdoor play, environmental education, wilderness skills and outdoor recreation.

Learn more at maineoutdoorkids.com

