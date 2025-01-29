President Trump’s executive order defining gender as binary — male or female — is a blunt instrument based in ignorance, hate and political calculation.

I am livid about this absolute abuse of power. Transgender persons are no less equal, acceptable and valuable members of our communities.

Trump can say what he wants, but diversity in gender and gender identity cannot be pounded out of existence with his pen. This executive order is a flash in the pan; it will not last.

It serves his present interests by stoking fear and fueling conflict, which distracts his “subjects” (née citizens) from real concerns for humanity — climate change, natural disasters, nuclear proliferation, the rise of the billionaire class, etc. This is all part of Trump’s playbook.

What of the human harm and trauma this order creates? What of the economic costs? Who pays for unwinding all gender language across the whole federal government? The answers simply don’t matter to Trump. I think they do matter to a majority of Americans, and this will be his undoing.

Tom Meuser

Portland

