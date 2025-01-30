I write in reaction to the article that appeared on Page B3 of the Jan. 26 Sunday Telegram (“Maine man pardoned for role in Jan. 6 riot speaks at Topsham church“).

Quoting from the article, “The Cumberland, York, Lincoln and Sagadahoc County Republican committees hosted Brackley at Topsham Baptist Church at an event billed as ‘A Maine Patriot Story.’”

The “Brackley” above referenced is Matthew Brackley, recently released from federal prison. Why was he in prison? Because he pleaded guilty to, and was convicted of, assaulting police officers and unlawfully entering the Capitol during the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He received a pardon from President Trump for his actions that day.

The fact that Brackley and 1,500 others received clemency for storming the Capitol is within a president’s power. Nevertheless, it is reprehensible to me, as it undermines our judicial system.

Similarly, learning that several Maine Republican county committees hosted a speaking event to honor Mr. Brackley is a slap in the face. If Mr. Brackley is a “Maine patriot” in Republican eyes then I have to question what Maine Republicans stand for. Rule of law? Evidently not. Respect for police? Nope. Family values? Doubtful, since honoring Mr. Brackley sends the message that it is fine to disobey rules of conduct.

So, what do Maine Republicans stand for? And can we trust their answer?

Len Freeman

Falmouth

