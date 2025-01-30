Sophomore defender Avery Tatham scored the game-winning goal with 4.6 seconds left in the overtime period to lift the Brunswick/Freeport boys ice hockey team to a 2-1 win over Biddeford/Massabesic/Old Orchard Beach in Biddeford on Wednesday.

Freshman forward Cole Bowdich scored in the second period to tie the game for the Dragons (2-11).

Beau Hubbard netted a goal for the Tigers (4-7-1) off an assist from Wyatt Labonte in the first period.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR 33, WISCASSET 32: The Rebels (2-13) held off a fourth-quarter rally by the Wolverines (1-12) to earn the victory in Bethel on Wednesday.

Telstar led 29-18 after three quarters, but five Wiscasset players combined for 14 points while holding the Rebels to four in the fourth.

Telstar’s Addy Kimball scored a game-high eight points, including all four of the Rebels’ fourth-quarter points. Taejyah Lego added six points and Mya Buck five.

Brianna Parrin and Jordan Saylor each scored seven points for the Wolverines.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 35, RICHMOND 32: Madelyn Verrill had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals to lift the Breakers (7-7) past the Bobcats (8-8) in Richmond on Tuesday.

Chantal Mbonimpa added 12 points and Marra Soram had 10 for Pine Tree.

Darby Flanagan scored 12 points for Richmond.

NYA 48, LISBON 24: Ella Giguere scored 17 points as the Panthers (8-6) downed the Greyhounds (0-17) in Lisbon on Tuesday.

Ava Wilkinson added eight points and Delia Fontana and Daicey Speirs had seven apiece for North Yarmouth Academy.

Hannah Perron led Lisbon with 17 points.

MORSE 48, MCI 30: The Shipbuilders (7-8) closed with a 20-2 surge in the fourth quarter to beat the Huskies (4-11) in Bath on Tuesday.

Selah Park led Morse with 15 points. Liz Norris made four 3-pointers for 12 points.

Jyllian Riendeau scored 15 points for MCI.

FREEPORT 83, FALMOUTH 27: Maddie Cormier scored 22 points and four other Falcons reached double figures as Freeport (10-6) cruised to a win at Falmouth (1-15) on Tuesday.

Ky Kennedy finished with 15 points, Emily Groves had 14, Abby Giroux scored 13 and Sydney Gelhar finished with 10.

Violet Meyer led Falmouth with 13 points.

BIDDEFORD 55, BRUNSWICK 33: Natalia Silva had 21 points to lead the Tigers (11-5) past the Dragons (7-8) in Biddeford on Tuesday.

Jordyn Crump added 10 points and Mia Mariello had nine for Biddeford.

Lexi Morin had 15 points for Brunswick.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TELSTAR 71, WISCASSET 33: Reiley Hedden hit four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points in the Rebels’ (11-4) win over the Wolverines (8-5) in Bethel on Wednesday.

Brody Morgan added 14 points and Eliot Norton chipped in 12 for Telstar, which had eight players contribute at least four points.

Tucker Davenport was Wiscasset’s high scorer with eight points.

RICHMOND 70, PINE TREE ACADEMY 57: Zander Steele had 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Bobcats (8-7) beat the Breakers (9-5) in Richmond on Tuesday.

Ben Fournier added 20 points and five rebounds for Richmond.

Rhett Tyson scored 18 points for Pine Tree Academy.

LISBON 64, NYA 50: Owen Hurd scored 21 points, and the Greyhounds (2-15) beat the Panthers (0-14) in Yarmouth on Tuesday.

Brandon Long and Keeghan Morrissette each had 10 points for Lisbon.

Mansuk Loboka had 20 points, while Gage Kloza and Liam O’Shea each had 11 for North Yarmouth Academy.

BRUNSWICK 54, BIDDEFORD 46: Trevor Gerrish had 14 points and 12 rebounds to lift Brunswick to a 54-46 win over Biddeford in a boys basketball game on Tuesday in Brunswick.

Owen McGrath scored a game-high 24 points for Brunswick, which jumped out to a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

Julius Searles scored 12 points and Kelly O’Guinn added 11 for Biddeford.

