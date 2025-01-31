Hunting is one way that Maine’s Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife manages wildlife. Coming from a hunting family, any animal killed was used to the fullest extent possible with little to no waste. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said when it comes to coyote killing contests.

These contests allow unlimited numbers of coyotes to be killed for prizes and are labeled by some as a form of wildlife management to try to defend this cruel and ineffective practice in Maine. However, there is no credible science that supports this as a management tool.

Local coyote populations only temporarily decrease because territories previously held by resident coyote families become available, leading to new coyotes taking over those territories. Biologists have noted this type of bounty system is not a “viable option to increase either the deer population or hunter harvests of deer in Maine.”

Aside from not adhering to fair chase principles or ethical hunting, killing large numbers of coyotes interferes with the important role they play in maintaining Maine’s ecosystems and biodiversity. Maine’s wildlife belongs to all Mainers. Is this truly how Mainers want their wildlife to be treated? Multiple states have banned wildlife killing contests, with more to follow. Congress is also working to prohibit wildlife killing contests on public lands. Maine should follow suit and end this inhumane and unnecessary practice.

Contact state representatives and senators to request their support for “An Act to Prohibit Coyote Killing Contests” here in Maine.

Tammy Cloutier

Kennebunk

