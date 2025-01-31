Over the past few years, child care providers have worked tirelessly to support families, especially through the challenges of the pandemic. This period underscored the critical role quality child care plays in giving children the social, emotional and educational foundations necessary to thrive.

Child care workers have dedicated themselves to creating safe, nurturing environments for our future generations. However, proposed cuts in the governor’s budget of $20 million annually threaten the progress we’ve made and jeopardize the services we provide.

One of the most concerning proposals is the potential reduction to the Child Care Educators Supplemental Wage Program. This program has been vital in recognizing the value of child care workers. Eliminating this funding would destabilize the workforce, leading to staff shortages and reduced quality of care. Additionally, cuts to workforce grants assisting with parent fees will directly affect low-income families that rely on affordable child care options.

Furthermore, eliminating funding for the Child Care Employment Award would leave workers without support to afford quality child care for their own families. As demand for these services increases, removing this aid would undo the progress made in supporting educators and their families.

Child care is not just about education; it is vital to job stabilization and the functioning of our communities. These cuts would reduce access to essential services, increase stress for working families and hinder children’s development. I urge lawmakers to reconsider these proposed cuts and instead invest in the child care system, ensuring its stability and the well-being of families for years to come.

Nicole Hogland

Portland

Copy the Story Link