What ever happened to the eggs? And the housing, health care (“we have a concept”) and other issues that the people elected Trump to fix? Instead he is acting like a departmental “Luddite,” trashing governmental programs right and left.

It is increasingly apparent that Trump never learned from his first presidency that there is value in institutional knowledge and that it took years to build.

He would be wise to have a plan before he disrupts institutions. Otherwise the very people who put him in power are going to get very upset that their expectations are not being met.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

