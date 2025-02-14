Japanese-inspired restaurant Bar Futo in Portland’s Old Port recently named Crispy Gai chef and co-owner Cyle Reynolds as its new chef de cuisine.

Reynolds has been with Thai street food restaurant Crispy Gai, sister restaurant to both Bar Futo and Mr. Tuna, since it launched in 2021. He will serve as chef de cuisine at both Bar Futo and Crispy Gai going forward, and also as a co-owner of Bar Futo, along with Jordan Rubin and Marisa Lewiecki.

One of Reynolds’ top priorities at Bar Futo will be to lower menu prices and boost portion sizes. “We think Cyle leading this new menu change of improving pricing and plate portions will excite a lot of Bar Futo and Crispy Gai fans,” Rubin said.

Located at 425 Fore St., Bar Futo specializes in yakitori-style skewers and cuts of meat and whole fish grilled over Japanese charcoal (binchotan). Reynolds’ resume includes time at Michelin-starred restaurants including Canvas in Bangkok, Smyth in Chicago and the former Ukiyo in New York City.

Reynolds will also oversee Bar Futo’s guest chef pop-up dinner series featuring acclaimed national and local chefs who specialize in Asian cuisine, with seven dates currently planned through June.

