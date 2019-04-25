PayPal FAQs

Thank you for your interest in using PayPal to pay for your digital subscription. If you received an email from PayPal indicating that you should “give your final approval” for payment, it is likely that you submitted a duplicate attempt at payment and your subscription payment has already been received. In this case, we blocked the second attempt at payment to prevent charging you twice. Please contact customer service at [email protected] for further instruction, or follow the steps in the “Thank You” email you received from us.

How do I log in after completing my PayPal payment?

After you complete your transaction, pressherald.com will automatically log you in for unlimited access. The page you were viewing before checkout will refresh before logging you in. If your automatic log in is somehow disrupted you can proceed to create a password for your new account. A link to create you account password will have been sent to the email address on your PayPal account. Please follow the instructions in that email.

What if my PayPal account has been charged incorrectly?

If you believe that the charges on your PayPal account are incorrect, please contact our Custom Support representatives at 207-791-6000 or [email protected].

Who is MTM Acquisition?

You may have notices that the company listed on your PayPal receipt is MTM Acquisition. This is actually the Portland Press Herald’s business name for accounting and banking purposes. Don’t worry, it’s us!

How do I get a refund?

Contact our Custom Support representatives at 207-791-6000 or [email protected] and we’ll be happy to help out.