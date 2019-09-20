Fed up with inaction on climate change, young Mainers are ‘taking control of their futures’
Student-led 'climate strikes' happening Friday in Maine and across the U.S. are part of a growing movement to push elected leaders to bring about change.
As Maine’s climate warms, what’s on the menu likely will change
Chefs and scientists offer opinions on what we'll be eating in 50 years.
Maine islands face a rising risk from climate change
Rising sea levels pose a threat to critical systems, ranging from public water supplies to ferry terminals and wharves that support the fishing industry.
A CBS News poll released on 15 September found that 69% of Americans want the next president to take action, while 53% say such action is needed “right now”.
For eight years, state government did little to deal with the impacts of a warming Gulf of Maine. That's starting to change.
Warming within the swirling ocean depths of the Gulf of Maine has implications for all life and livelihoods within the ecosystem. Scientists, fishermen and aquaculturists brace for challenges.
Children, pregnant people and the elderly are the most at risk from extreme weather and heat – but the impact is already felt across every specialty of medicine.
The newspaper will publish a series on climate change in Maine as part of a cooperative international media effort to focus attention on the issue on the eve of a critical UN Climate Summit.
