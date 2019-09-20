‘We’re losing the race’: UN secretary general calls climate change an ’emergency’ A CBS News poll released on 15 September found that 69% of Americans want the next president to take action, while 53% say such action is needed “right now”.

Maine finally addressing climate change in the gulf For eight years, state government did little to deal with the impacts of a warming Gulf of Maine. That's starting to change.

Waters off the coast of Maine vulnerable to changing climate Warming within the swirling ocean depths of the Gulf of Maine has implications for all life and livelihoods within the ecosystem. Scientists, fishermen and aquaculturists brace for challenges.

‘Like a sunburn on your lungs’: How does the climate crisis impact health? Children, pregnant people and the elderly are the most at risk from extreme weather and heat – but the impact is already felt across every specialty of medicine.

Press Herald joins Covering Climate Now project The newspaper will publish a series on climate change in Maine as part of a cooperative international media effort to focus attention on the issue on the eve of a critical UN Climate Summit.