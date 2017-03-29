ELLSWORTH — Interstate fishing regulators are sending a plan to try to fix New England’s shuttered shrimp fishery to the public for a series of June hearings.

The northern shrimp fishery has been shut down for more than three years because of a collapse in population. The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission has been considering new ways to save the fishery for the shrimp, which were a popular winter seafood item in New England.

The commission’s working on a plan that includes options such as changing the way the quota system is managed. Fishermen formerly harvested them off Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

The hearings will take place in Augusta on June 7; Ellsworth on June 8; Portsmouth, New Hampshire on June 6; and Gloucester, Massachusetts on June 5.

