State fire marshals are investigating what appears to be a coordinated arson Sunday evening that destroyed six trucks and damaged two others at two locations belonging to a Maine trucking company.

The big-rig tractors were parked at R.C. Moore depot locations in Scarborough and Poland, said Steve McCausland, a spokesman for the department of public safety.

Both fires broke out around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night and were reported within minutes of each other, he said. Damage to the rigs is estimated at about $750,000 million—although all were insured, the company’s owner said.

McCausland said the circumstances point to the involvement of at least two people.

“It is very unlikely this a coincidence,” he said.

On Monday afternoon at a press briefing, McCausland said it was too early in the investigation to discuss a possible cause and point of origin for the fires.

Kelly Moore, an owner of the trucking firm, said police will comb through surveillance footage to look for clues.

Moore said the Poland blaze was reported by a passerby. The Scarborough fire was reported by a truck driver who was sleeping in his cab’s berth when he awoke to crackling sounds, saw the fire, moved his truck and reported the flames.

Moore said his company is looking internally at whether any former employees might have had any reason to try to harm his equipment or workers.

“We hire people every week and we seem to have people getting done every week,” Moore said. “As far as disgruntled employees, I don’t think we can say we can put our finger on anything at all.”

Moore said the destruction of the trucks was stressful, but it did not affect the operation of the trucking company, which owns 220 vehicles across several states.

McCausland did say that investigators are interested to find the driver of a gray sedan with a green door and a yellow light on top that pulled into the Poland location between 3 and 3:30 p.m., he said.

The driver of the car abruptly left when an employee went to ask what that person was doing in the business’s lot.

Investigators from the state Fire Marshal’s office and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, as well as state troopers from the commercial vehicle enforcement unit will continue to investigate the circumstances of the fire.

R.C. Moore is headquartered in Scarborough and has locations in Pennsylvania, Florida, and the Carolinas, as well as four locations in Maine. The company provides shipping, storage and other general freight services, according to its website.

