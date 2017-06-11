Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has drowned while swimming with friends in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield.

The Maine Warden Service says the boy was swimming with three friends Saturday near the confluence of Hockenhull Brook when he began having trouble. One friend tried unsuccessfully to help him while the others called 911. The teen went under the water and never resurfaced.

The boy’s body was found by a game warden in 10 feet of water about 45 minutes after he disappeared. His name was not released.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.