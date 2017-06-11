Authorities say a 14-year-old boy has drowned while swimming with friends in the Aroostook River in Fort Fairfield.
The Maine Warden Service says the boy was swimming with three friends Saturday near the confluence of Hockenhull Brook when he began having trouble. One friend tried unsuccessfully to help him while the others called 911. The teen went under the water and never resurfaced.
The boy’s body was found by a game warden in 10 feet of water about 45 minutes after he disappeared. His name was not released.