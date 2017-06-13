Portland Press Herald Editorial Page Editor Greg Kesich along with columnists Alan Caron and Bill Nemitz discuss who needs to compromise with who in order to get the state budget passed, do some speculating on how Maine’s undefined political soul could lead gubernatorial candidates to switch parties as they try to get through the primaries, take a teeny, little sip from the nips controversy, and admire Angus King’s litigation skills on the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Related stories:
Paul LePage ashamed to be part of ‘this government’
LePage moves to end sales of ‘nips’ mini liquor bottles
Sens. Collins, King question Comey in high-stakes hearing
Podcast Links:
Subscribe to the Press Herald podcast on iTunes