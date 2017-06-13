Two of the people involved in a gunfire incident in the Augusta Walmart parking lot almost a year ago have been indicted on federal drug conspiracy charges.

Diana Davis, also known as “Little C” and “CC,” 29, and her brother Frankie Dejesus, 27, both of Rochester, New York, were charged along with eight other people. Additional names of those charged have been redacted from the indictment, indicating arrest warrants have been issued for some people.

The indictment was handed up by a federal grand jury May 17, but sealed until recently.

All the suspects face charges of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, which are heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base. Several are charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and maintaining drug-involved premises from June 14, 2015, to March 9, 2017, in central Maine.

Davis and Dejesus faced state charges after the incident on June 26, 2016, in which shots were exchanged between people in two cars in the parking lot at the Walmart at the Marketplace at Augusta, followed by an alleged shooter being attacked when he got out of one vehicle. No one was shot. Police said the incident was drug-related.

The fracas was broken up after armed civilian bystanders intervened.

Davis originally faced state charges of aggravated assault and pleaded no contest in December to a reduced charge of assault. She was found guilty automatically and sentenced to 100 days in jail, which she already had served. The prosecutor said Davis had no prior criminal record.

Davis was arrested June 7, according to U.S. District Court. She was ordered held pending trial on the charge, which is indicated as “10-plus year drug offenses.”

Ronald Bourget was appointed as her defense attorney in the federal case.

Dejesus received a two-year deferred disposition after pleading guilty March 8 to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Walmart incident. In exchange for his plea, charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault against him were dismissed by the state.

Dejesus and Melina Snead, known as “Lady,” 23, also of Rochester, New York, were arrested June 9 in Rochester. Dejesus is set for arraignment Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

Snead and the others facing the federal conspiracy charges were not involved in the incident at Walmart.

Betty Adams can be contact at 621-5631 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.