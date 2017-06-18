LOS ANGELES — Are Beyonce and Jay Z parents again?

They’re not saying, even though reports are flying that the much-anticipated twins have made their arrival.

Several outlets have published reports that Beyonce has given birth to twins. Associated Press/Chris Pizzello Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Several outlets have published reports with no official confirmation. Even Beyonce’s father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually silent about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of daughter Blue Ivy, who is now 5. They announced she was pregnant with twins in an Instagram post in February.

– From news service reports

