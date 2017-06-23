SANFORD – Firefighters from at least six communities responded to a fire at a vacant mill in downtown Sanford on Friday night and appeared to have gotten the upper hand on the blaze just after 8 p.m.

Smoke was still billowing from the building around 8:15 p.m. as crews trained hoses on the building in front of a large crowd drawn by what had been a spectacular blaze.

The fire at 13 River St. was first reported at about 6:48 p.m., and was up to at least five alarms just over an hour later when the building was engulfed in flames.

Fire departments from Alfred, Lebanon, Ross Corner, North Berwick, Kennebunk and Acton also responded to the blaze, WCSH-TV reported.

This story will be updated.

Video courtesy of Kathleen Boisvert

