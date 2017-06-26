The Maine Warden Service recovered the body of Mark Chambers from Square Lake Sunday evening, the last victim’s remains to be located after a boat carrying four fishermen capsized June 13.

Chambers’ body was found in about 48 feet of water using side-scan sonar. Wardens searched about 1,400 acres across a 1- by 2½-mile area to locate the three men’s remains.

One person survived the accident. Charles Guimond, 23, of Fort Fairfield, drifted to shore and was located by a warden service pilot the next day.

The bodies of two other men were recovered later. The body of Martin Chambers, 56, was recovered on the afternoon of June 14, and the body of Eric Sherwood, 43, was located June 23.

The recovery of Chambers’ body marked the end of an 11-day search effort by the warden service.

