Three boys have been charged with arson in connection with the massive fire that destroyed the Stenton Trust Mill in Sanford Friday night.

The boys – two 12-year-olds and one 13-year-old – were arrested Sunday night and Monday morning and taken to the Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center in South Portland, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The suspects have not been identified, but are all from the Sanford area, officials said Monday. The officials said they believe the boys started the fire on the third floor and were lucky to get out of the building because the fire spread so quickly. The boys did not use any accelerant such as gasoline, according to the Maine Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas.

Investigators used aerial footage from drones and footage from nearby security cameras to analyze the path of the fire and determine where it was ignited, Thomas said.

Fire officials also said that two men who had been staying in the building and were thought to be missing were located Monday morning and are safe in Portland.

Investigators have been unable to enter the building because it is not safe. Excavation equipment is being brought to the site to help stabilize the building. Investigators have also been hampered by hot spots that have continued to flare up since the fire ripped through the back building at the complex at 13 River St.

Officials said Monday afternoon that the building is still not secure because of the structural damage done by the flames and the heat.

The complex includes two five-story brick and concrete buildings and a connecting structure. The front building, which faces River Street, sustained minor damage from the fire. More than 100 firefighters from 20 communities helped battle the blaze, which attracted hundreds of people who recorded the fire on their phones and shared dramatic images on social media.

Friday night’s fire was the largest mill fire Sanford firefighters have ever battled. It rivaled a 1984 New Year’s Eve fire in Sanford that destroyed several business and apartment buildings on Washington Street.

Matthew O’Shaughnessy, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Boston, confirmed Sunday that special agents from the ATF’s Portland office have been assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office with its investigation.

The first court appearances for the boys will be scheduled once paperwork is filed Monday in Springvale District Court.

This story will be updated.

