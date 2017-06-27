The Saddleback Mountain ski resort in Rangeley is being sold after not running operations the last two winter seasons and officials plan to release more information about the sale Wednesday.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, a public relations firm representing the resort said a “historic deal” had been struck for the future of Maine’s third largest ski area, but provided no additional details.

The release, sent by the Ethos marketing firm in Westbrook, said a morning news conference would be held at the Saddleback Maine Lodge, attended by the resort’s sellers, Bill and Irene Berry, the future owners of the resort as well as representatives from Maine’s congressional delegation.

Organizers of a partnership of nonprofits have been attempting since the fall to raise $4 million toward the purchase of Saddleback Mountain, including a down payment. The group, called the Saddleback Mountain Foundation, said the fundraising was the first step in a vision to make the ski area community-owned.

The foundation, which was formed in 2016 by Rangeley businesses and season-pass holders after Saddleback sat idle the previous winter, has been aiming to purchase the mountain’s 723-acre core ski area for about $6 million.

Betta Stothart, senior public relations advisor at the Ethos firm, declined on Tuesday to identify the community foundation as the buyer of the resort, saying all details would be released at the press conference.

At a community meeting in November, foundation officials said they had reached a verbal agreement with the Berrys to purchase the core ski area, but that exclusivity would not be gained until a $500,000 deposit was made.

Those who have contributed to the capital campaign will receive lifetime memberships to the mountain.

In 2003, the Berrys bought Saddleback and 8,000 acres surrounding it. Over the course of their ownership, they invested $40 million in improvements.

In July 2015, the Berrys announced that they would not open for the winter season unless they secured $3 million for a new chairlift. In the fall of 2015, they announced that they were in negotiations with a buyer, but a sale was not successful and the mountain has since sat idle.

Peter Stein, president and chairman of the Board of the Saddleback Mountain Foundation, posted a message on the group’s Facebook page June 20 addressing rumors that the sale was “a done deal” and speculation the mountain “has been sold to a foreign investment group with big plans.”

“Our plan to own and run Saddleback as a non-profit ski area and implement PEACE is well vetted and exciting,” Stein wrote. “We need $12 total to fully enable this plan for success, and we know where we need to go to raise the cash once we have a signed agreement with the current owners.”

But, Stein’s post continued, “we have everything we need for success except that signed agreement. We have been here before with rumors the mountain as sold. We shall see. But if and when we get the opportunity, the Saddleback Mountain Foundation stands ready to Rock and Roll.”

This story will be updated.

