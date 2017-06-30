PITTSFIELD, N.H. – Globe Manufacturing Co. is selling its Auburn shoe plant, formerly Falcon Performance Footwear, as part of a deal to sell its main business, manufacturing protective gear for firefighters.

Falcon Performance Footwear was purchased by Globe in 2014.

The New Hampshire-based company, which is the oldest and largest maker of protective gear for firefighters, is being sold to a Pennsylvania company.

Globe, which is based in Pittsfield, is being sold for $215 million to MSA Safety in an all-cash deal.

Rob Freese, Globe’s vice president of marketing and sales, tells the Concord Monitor he expects few changes under the deal. The management team of Freese, his brother who oversees manufacturing and company President Don Welch will remain intact.

Besides the footwear plant in Auburn, Globe also has a manufacturing facility in Oda, Oklahoma.

