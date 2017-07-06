Coyote Peterson, the self-described animal expert, adventurer and conservationist, must have gotten wind of Portland’s plans to restore historic Fort Gorges and transform it into a functioning public space.

Peterson and crew recently toured the abandoned landmark and wasted no time posting their video, “Explore an Abandoned Fortress,” on YouTube Wednesday.

Peterson packed plenty of drama into the video as he gushed over the fort’s massive granite walls and arches, its cannon apertures and hefty iron fittings, at one point exclaiming, “Wow, look at this! Feels like ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ !”

The video already had 2,189,736 views by midday Thursday.

Read more: Work on Portland’s Fort Gorges will start with new mission in mind

