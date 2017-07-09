NEW YORK — “Spider-Man: Homecoming” swung past expectations, opening with an estimated $117 million in North America and giving a Sony Pictures a much needed hit.

“Homecoming” was one of the biggest tests yet for the notion that domestic moviegoers are growing weary of sequels and reboots and suffering so-called “franchise fatigue.” “Homecoming” kicks off the third “Spider-Man” iteration in the last 15 years, and the second reboot since 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” with Andrew Garfield.

Tom Holland appears in a scene from "Spider-Man: Homecoming," the new Sony Pictures hit movie.

For “Homecoming,” the studio returned to Spider-Man’s teenage roots, casting Tom Holland in the part. Critics and audiences responded, with many calling Jon Watts’ iteration one of the best Spider-Man films.

Sony also partnered with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios to produce the film and rope “Homecoming” into Marvel’s wider cinematic universe. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man appears as Spider-Man’s mentor, and Michael Keaton plays the villain Vulture.

– From news service reports

