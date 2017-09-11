The owner of the vacant Lincoln Mill announced Monday that he will partner with Chinburg Properties to redevelop the property in downtown Biddeford.

Tim Harrington, the Kennebunkport developer who acquired Lincoln Mill in 2014, says he will partner with the commercial restorative developer to transform the former textile mill into The Lincoln, with 181 residential units, a meeting space, restaurant, New York City-style lobby and rooftop amenities.

Related Headlines Biddeford Planning Board approves changes to Lincoln Mill project

Harrington’s plans for the Lincoln Mill – which sits in the heart of downtown across from City Hall – have evolved from a hotel to apartments since the project was first announced in early 2016. City leaders heralded the $65 million project as a sign of the city’s turnaround following the removal of the Maine Energy Recover Co. trash incinerator from the adjoining property. Since the City Council voted in 2012 to buy the riverfront property that housed MERC, more than $100 million in new investment has been announced for the downtown, according to city officials.

The Biddeford Planning Board last year approved plans for the mill, then considered an amended site plan when Harrington changed the project to focus on residential units instead of a hotel. Groundbreaking is expected to occur before the end of the year with construction ending in December 2019.

“We were searching for just the right partner to complement our hospitality development and management expertise, and there is no better organization for this than Chinburg,” Harrington said in a statement. “We are thrilled they will be joining us on this exciting project.”

Chinburg’s recent projects include the redevelopment of Saco Mill No. 4 on Saco Island into a mix of residential and commercial space.

Eric Chinburg, president of Chinburg Properties, said his company had a “wonderful experience” working with the leadership and communities of Saco and Biddeford during the Saco Mill No. 4 project.

“There are many reasons we love to renovate mill properties. They are diamonds in the rough,” he said in a statement. “Although often in serious disrepair and in need of significant transformation, the buildings have oversized windows, high ceilings, original beams and are built from solid brick or granite. These architectural details are impossible to recreate today.”

Harrington did not indicate in the announcement about the partnership if the expected level of investment in Lincoln Mill will change.

Gillian Graham can be contacted at:

[email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.