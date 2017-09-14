MINNEAPOLIS — Grant Hart, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering indie rock band Husker Du, which was seen as a major influence on Nirvana, the Pixies and other genre-defining bands, has died at age 56.

Hart, who had been diagnosed with cancer, died Wednesday in Minnesota, according to Ken Shipley, who runs the band’s record label, Numero Group.

Hart formed Husker Du with bassist Greg Norton and guitarist Bob Mould, with whom he shared singing duties, in St. Paul in 1978. The band began as a punk outfit before moving into alternative rock. The trio broke up in 1987, and Hart launched his solo career.

While Husker Du was never a huge commercial success, it was seen as a major influence on Nirvana, Green Day, the Pixies, the Foo Fighters and other bands.

Singer-songwriter Ryan Adams was among the artists tweeting condolences Thursday, writing: “Your music saved my life. It was with me the day I left home. It’s with me now. Travel safely to the summerlands.”

Hart’s last public performance was July 1 in Minneapolis, at the Hook and Ladder, where Hart thought he was just going to play with his friends, the Rank Strangers.

Instead, he arrived to a surprise show being held as a tribute to him, featuring several longtime collaborators.

and friends including Norton, Dave Pirner of Soul Asylum and Lori Barbero of Babes in Toyland.

