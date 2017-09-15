NEW YORK— At a Rihanna charity event, she will encourage you to drink heavily – so that you donate generously.

The pop star played the role of slick bartender at her third Diamond Ball on Thursday night in New York City.

Rihanna's third Diamond Ball in New York will benefit children around the world.

“The more you drink, the more inspired you’ll be to donate money … and help kids around the world,” said Rihanna, the founder of the Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes education and arts globally.

The benefit raised more than $5 million.

Dave Chappelle worked as Rihanna’s right-hand man. He first told jokes and later joined the auctioneer onstage, even purchasing a Retna art piece for $180,000.

When selling two tickets to the Obama Foundation Fall Summit in Chicago, Chappelle said he would throw in his pocket square. It jumped from $200,000 to $201,000.

It eventually sold for $275,000.

Jay-Z, Beyonce, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and Trevor Noah were some of the A-listers who attended the black-tie event, which included a video message from former President Barack Obama. He thanked Rihanna “for the great work” she’s doing with her foundation.

“You’ve become a powerful force,” Obama said, in helping people find “hope” and “dignity.”

Rihanna launched the foundation in 2012 and named it after her grandparents Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

The foundation said it was among the first responders to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey, and it’s strategizing how best to support victims of Hurricane Irma. The organization has a scholarship program and an oncology and nuclear medicine center in Barbados, where Rihanna was born and raised.

– From news service reports

