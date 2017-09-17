NEW YORK — The Stephen King adaption “It” continues to scare up record ticket sales, taking in an estimated $60 million in its second week and leaving a paltry $7.5 million for Darren Aronofsky’s audacious genre-bending psychological thriller “mother!”

New Line and Warner Bros.’ “It” remained easily the top draw in North American theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It slid 51 percent from last week’s unexpectedly sensational opening of $123 million, the first September release to debut north of $100 million. Most had expected “It” to open to about half that.

With $218.7 million to date, “It” is now the highest grossing September release ever, and a much-needed hit to follow a summer box office that slumped to a historically bad August.

“It,” starring Bill Skarsgard as the evil clown Pennywise, also added $60.3 million internationally.

Paramount Pictures’ “mother!” has horror elements, too, so it was risky to schedule it right behind “It.”

But Aronofsky’s film is a more art-house proposition, made for about $30 million. For star Jennifer Lawrence, it’s the worst wide-release opening of her career.

– Associated Press

