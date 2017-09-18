Members of the draftsmen’s union at Bath Iron Works are preparing to go on strike if a new contract is not ratified by the end of the week.

On Sunday, by a “nearly unanimous” vote, members of the Bath Marine Draftmen’s Association Local 3999 authorized a strike after rejecting a final contract offer.

However, union members agreed to return to work on a contract extension until the end of the week as the union and management resume negotiations. Major obstacles appear to be flex time and wages, according to a Facebook post from a union member. The proposed contract would run until 2022.

“We are proud to represent such a determined and committed membership and will continue to utilize every available option as we work to bring you an acceptable proposal by this coming Saturday,” the union’s negotiation committee said in a statement on Facebook.

Union officials did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. BMDA mainly represents technical designers at the shipyard, and is an affiliate of United Autoworkers. The union represents approximately 760 workers.

Bath Iron Works is owned by General Dynamics. “We are continuing to negotiate in good faith,” company spokeswoman Lisa Read said in an email.

Under the contract extension, the union agreed not to strike and the company agreed not to engage in a lockout until the agreement expires Sept. 24. In a Facebook post, the union negotiation committee said it was scheduled to meet with the company on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

