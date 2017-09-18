Courier-Gazette

ROCKLAND — A 75-year-old Rockland woman said she will go to jail rather than follow a city directive to remove signs supporting President Trump.

Susan Reitman of Seavey Lane has been directed to remove the pro-Trump signs because they exceed the size of signs allowed on residential properties, according to Rockland Assistant Code Enforcement Officer William Butler.

Butler said the content of the signs has nothing to do with the directive.

“I admire your passion for our president. Truly, I do. However, we have received a complaint and I have to do my due diligence and I have determined your signs are not in compliance with the Rockland Code. It is your business what you put on the signs. It is the city’s business regarding the size and number of signs,” Butler stated in his Sept. 18 email to Reitman.

The city’s sign ordinance limits residences to one sign attached to a structure of no more than 2 square feet or one free-standing sign of no more than 4 square feet.

Reitman has two signs that exceed the size limits on the gate to her driveway, as well as one on her ranch-style house on Seavey Lane, which is a dead-end road off South Main Street that has 10 homes.

She pointed out that the assistant code officer had been on her property earlier this month about a request she had to add a fence and she was not told the signs were in violation at that time.

Butler said he received an email complaint from a resident and that he was obligated to respond. He declined to release the name of the person complaining, but said it would be released if a formal Freedom of Access request was made. The Courier-Gazette filed such a request Monday.

Reitman said she would not remove the signs, despite the warning from the city.

“They can put me in jail. I won’t take them down,” Reitman said.

The city ordinance carries a potential penalty of between $100 and $1,000 per day for violations.

Reitman said she will also refuse to pay any fine and that the city can place liens on her property if it wants to. She said she is living on a fixed income.

“I have the right to support our president. This is about freedom of speech,” she said.

Reitman, who is retired and a widow, has lived in the home since 2006. She had been trained as a nurse, but her last job was working for Coastal Opportunities in Camden.

Maine law allows campaign signs to be on the state road right of way six weeks before an election and one week after the vote. State law allows campaign signs on private property if they are not within a road right of way. State law, however, states that municipalities can impose stricter regulations.

Reitman said that if the signs are within the road right of way she would move them to her house.

Butler said this is a not a campaign sign issue, rather an issue of the size and number of signs on a residential property.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.