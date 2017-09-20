PRESQUE ISLE — Officials say no one was seriously hurt when an airplane made an emergency landing at the Northern Maine Regional Airport in Presque Isle.

A twin-engine Wiggins Airways cargo plane carrying mail for the U.S. Postal Service made a belly landing after its landing gear failed.

WAGM-TV reports that pilot Eric Albright circled the airport to burn off fuel before landing at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Video shows the plane making a smooth landing and skidding on the runway. The fire department laid down foam to prevent a fire.

The airport was shut down for several hours. The pilot was taken to The Aroostook Medical Center to be checked out.

