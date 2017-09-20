A $195,000 federal grant has been awarded to the Maine International Trade Center to support small business exports.

Funding through the State Trade Expansion Program, known as STEP, will be provided to eligible Maine businesses can apply for up to $10,500 to help pay for export-expansion costs.

“We’re excited to be able to extend the important work of the STEP grant for another year,” said Wade Merritt, trade center president, in a news release Wednesday.

A $145,000 STEP grant supported 39 company projects in overseas markets resulted in $22 million in new exports, a 150-to-1 return on investment, Merritt said.

Peter McGuire can be reached at 791-6325 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @PeteL_McGuire

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.