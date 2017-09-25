Portland fire crews returned to the North Deering fire station Monday morning to douse hotspots that smoldered overnight, after the firehouse caught fire Sunday evening.

Assistant Chief Keith Gautreau said firefighters performing a routine check of the scene found smoldering insulation. Several fire trucks and more than a dozen firefighters responded, tearing apart the ceiling in the near front of the building where the burning insulation was found.

“Blown-in insulation can be really stubborn,” Gautreau said.

The original fire occurred about 6 p.m. Sunday, after the North Deering crew answered a call.

Another team had to come to put out the flames, Gautreau said. The damage centered on the kitchen area.

Gautreau said the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire. Gautreau declined to speculate if the fire was related to cooking.

“I really don’t want to go down that road right now,” he said, referring questions to state investigators.

An investigator from the Fire Marshal’s Office could not immediately be reached Monday morning.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.