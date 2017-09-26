Bandaloop redefines what it means to bounce off the walls.
Take modern dance and add climbing and you get Bandaloop, an Oakland, California-based troupe that combines choreography with aerial dance techniques and makes it all go vertical.
Members of the troupe rehearsed at The Westin Portland Harborview hotel in Portland on Tuesday and will perform in free shows presented by Portland Ovations over two days.
See them Thursday at the Westin, 157 High St., Portland, at noon and 1 p.m., and Friday at One City Center downtown at 5 and 6 p.m.
Don’t forget to look up.
Jessica McKee, left, and Becca Dean, members of the Bandaloop dance troupe, rehearse Tuesday morning while suspended from The Westin Portland Harborview hotel downtown. Staff photo by Derek Davis
The shadow of Kara Starkweather is seen as she rehearses on Tuesday morning while suspended from The Westin Portland Harborview hotel. Staff photo by Derek Davis
Jessica McKee and Becca Dean are among the members of Bandaloop who will perform free Thursday and Friday in downtown Portland. Staff photo by Derek Davis
Bandaloop, a dance group that combines the art of dance with the sport of climbing, rehearses for an upcoming show in Portland. Kara Starkweather is suspended from The Westin Portland Harborview hotel. Staff photo by Derek Davis