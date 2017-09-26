Bandaloop redefines what it means to bounce off the walls.

Take modern dance and add climbing and you get Bandaloop, an Oakland, California-based troupe that combines choreography with aerial dance techniques and makes it all go vertical.

Members of the troupe rehearsed at The Westin Portland Harborview hotel in Portland on Tuesday and will perform in free shows presented by Portland Ovations over two days.

See them Thursday at the Westin, 157 High St., Portland, at noon and 1 p.m., and Friday at One City Center downtown at 5 and 6 p.m.

Don’t forget to look up.

