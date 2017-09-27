Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield is withdrawing nearly entirely from Maine’s Affordable Care Act health insurance marketplace, and the insurer is citing market uncertainty and volatility as the reasons.

“A stable insurance market is dependent on products that create value for consumers through the broad spreading of risk and a known set of conditions upon which rates can be developed,” said Anthem spokesman Colin Manning in a statement. “Today, planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has become increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including the restoration of the health insurance tax on fully insured coverage and continued uncertainty around the future of cost sharing reduction subsidies.”

Anthem has 28,700 customers on the ACA’s individual marketplace, out of 80,000 Mainers who obtain insurance on the marketplace. Anthem’s exit leaves Community Health Options and Harvard Pilgrim as the only insurers to offer plans with subsidies to help pay for premiums. Most enrollees qualify for the subsidies, which are available to those earning up to 400 percent of the federal poverty level.

The Trump administration has not committed to long-term funding of the cost-sharing reductions, which help people at less than 250 percent of the federal poverty limit afford insurance. Enrollees are still entitled to the cost-sharing reductions, but if the Trump administration eliminates the funding for them, insurers would be on the hook to pay them out.

“Anthem will not sell individual plans on the health insurance exchange in Maine for 2018. Additionally, Anthem will reduce its current health plan offerings and offer one off-exchange, gold-level plan that will only be available in Aroostook, Hancock and Washington counties,’ Manning said.

Manning did not close the door on returning to the Maine marketplace if conditions stabilized. There are proposals in Congress to mandate that the cost-sharing reduction funding be paid to insurers, and other measures to stabilize the marketplace.

“Our commitment to members has always been to provide greater access to affordable, quality healthcare, and we will continue to advocate solutions that will stabilize the market. As the marketplace continues to evolve and adjust to changing regulatory requirements and marketplace conditions, we will reevaluate whether a more robust presence in the exchange is appropriate in the future.”

