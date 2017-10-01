“Saturday Night Live” returned for its new season, and it hit a lot of predictable notes on President Trump in its cold open.

But the most biting critique came on “Weekend Update.” Responding to Trump’s tweets about the mayor of San Juan, cast member Michael Che went further than the show usually goes.

Kate McKinnon portrays Attorney General Jeff Sessions, left, and Alec Baldwin portrays President Trump during the cold open for season kickoff of "Saturday Night Live." Will Heath/NBC via AP Michael Che Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

After showing and reading the tweet in which Trump accused Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz of being “nasty” and attacking him because Democrats told her to, Che says, “Oh really, Donald? You b—-.”

“Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking? You want to go smoke a Virginia Slim until your hand stops moving? This isn’t that complicated, man. It’s hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice. Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts, and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker. In one month, you’ve mishandled Puerto Rico, DACA, the NFL. It’s like when anybody darker than your golf pants has a problem, you’re thinking: How can I make this worse?”

It was after another hurricane – Katrina – when Kanye West famously declared on a telethon: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

– The Washington Post

