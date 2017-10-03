Police have charged a Lyman man with driving under the influence, refusing to stop for law enforcement and criminal mischief as he fled police before ramming a state police cruiser with his truck.

Troopers responded to Roux extension in Lyman about 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a man passed out in his pickup truck.

When officers arrived, the man, later identified as William Pawlak, 52, fled on foot. Troopers searched for him, but could not find Pawlak.

A short time later, troopers learned Pawlak had returned to his truck and was driving it toward them.

Pawlak did not stop for the troopers, who activated their emergency lights, and he struck a cruiser with his truck, causing a scrape to the front bumper.

After a brief chase, Pawlak stopped for police and was transported to the York County Jail, where bail was set at $500.

