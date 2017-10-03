Game Wardens have located two people wanted in connection to a hunting-related shooting in Gorham in which a man was struck in the face with birdshot Monday morning.

The men, who have not been identified, are cooperating with wardens, who are also working with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office.

The shooting occurred just before 8 a.m. off Mosher Road, where a 55-year-old Casco man was hunting pheasant across the road from Shaw Bros. Construction.

The victim, who also was not named, had a brief interaction with the men immediately following the shooting, but they fled in a pickup truck.

The victim, who was wearing a hunter-orange vest at the time he was shot, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at Bridgton Hospital.

Wardens said Tuesday the victim was recovering well.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.