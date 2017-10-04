Nearly 40 percent of the Trump administration’s proposed income tax cuts would go to the richest 1 percent of Mainers, while the poorest 20 percent of state residents would receive less than 2 percent of the cuts, according to an analysis issued Wednesday by a liberal think tank based in Washington, D.C.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy said Maine households projected to have income of at least $473,000 in 2018 would receive 38.8 percent of the proposed tax cuts based on a broad “framework” document issued by the White House last week. Those households, richest 1 percent in the state, would see their federal income tax burden decrease by an average of $30,390 in 2018, increasing their income by an average of 2.5 percent, the institute said.

The proposed changes would particularly benefit those households with incomes greater than $1 million, it said. Those households, which make up 0.3 percent of Maine’s population, would receive 30.7 percent of the tax cuts if the plan went into in effect in 2018. Those households would receive an average tax cut of $72,500 in 2018, which would increase their income by an average of 3.1 percent, it said.

On the other end of the spectrum, the poorest 20 percent of Maine households would receive about 1.6 percent of the tax cuts, the institute said. Those households, which are projected to earn an average of less than $22,500 in 2018, would receive an average tax break of $70 under the proposed tax reform, increasing their income by an average of 0.5 percent.

The middle 20 percent of households in Maine, which represent the state’s middle class, would receive 9.9 percent of the tax cuts that go to Maine under the framework, according to the institute. In 2018, those households are projected to earn an average income of $48,500. The proposed tax reform would cut their taxes in 2018 by an average of $390, which would increase their income by an average of 0.8 percent, it said.

The institute said it calculated the figures based only partly on the framework document, which is lacking in many details. It said the analysis required several assumptions based on more detailed proposals that were either released during President Trump’s presidential campaign or included in tax overhaul proposals from Republican leaders in Congress.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.