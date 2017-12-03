KARANGASEM, Indonesia — Gushing ash from Bali’s Mount Agung volcano has dissipated into a wispy plume of steam, and Australian airlines that canceled some flights to the Indonesian resort island on the weekend have returned to near-normal schedules.

Indonesia’s disaster mitigation agency said Monday the volcano remains at its highest alert level but most of Bali is safe for tourists.

The exclusion zone around the volcano still extends 6 miles from the crater in some directions. More than 55,000 people are living in shelters.

The region’s volcanic ash monitoring center in Darwin, Australia, has stopped issuing advisories for Agung, reflecting that it’s currently posing no threat to aircraft. It would resume advisories if there’s another eruption.

Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded when ash closed Bali’s international airport for nearly three days last week.

Indonesian government volcanologists say Agung’s crater is about one-third filled by lava and there is still a high risk of more eruptions.

David Boutelier, a geologist at the University of Newcastle in Australia, said the chance of a violent explosion is still “very high” but possibly not as high as several weeks ago because pressure is being released.

