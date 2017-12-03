NEW YORK — The man who replaced Garrison Keillor as host of “A Prairie Home Companion” says the workplace misconduct allegation against Keillor came as “heartbreaking news.”

Chris Thile on Saturday addressed alleged improper conduct by Keillor in the opening minutes of the first show to be broadcast since news of the allegation broke.

Thile says the country is in the middle of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the “harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture.”

Minnesota Public Radio, the show’s producer, ended its relationship with Keillor after what it said was an allegation of improper behavior with a person who worked with him on “Prairie Home.”

Keillor says he touched a woman’s bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.

Thile, Keillor’s hand-picked successor, took over the show in 2016 after Keillor retired.

The name of the radio show will be changed, but a spokeswoman for MPR says Sunday that a new name had not yet been chosen.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Evening Express Breaking News Business Headlines Maine Cannabis Report High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.