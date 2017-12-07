A group of religious leaders protesting Sen. Susan Collins’ support of the tax reform effort were arrested by Portland police officers at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Police waited while the group prayed and broadcast their words on a Facebook live stream.

From left, Jim Gertmenian, a retired pastor, Susan King, a former clergy member, Molly Brewer, student minister at First Universalist Church of Auburn, and Joshua Chasan, with Bend the Arc Greater Portland, join in prayer with more than a dozen other people during a sit-in protest at U.S. Sen. Susan Collins' Portland office on Thursday. Many of the protesters were with Moral Movement Maine. Staff photo by Brianna Soukup Members of the clergy sing while staging a sit-in at the Portland office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday. Visible are Jim Gertmenian, of Cumberland, Molly Brewer, of Auburn, and retired Rabbi Joshua Chasen, of Portland. Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

Officers explained that they would handcuff the protesters and take them out in groups of about five in order to fit in an elevator. Group members sang, “We are gentle, loving people, and we are singing for our lives,” as they were led away.

The group had planned to spend the night in Collins’ Portland office, refusing to leave when the senator’s staff departed for the day and locked the door behind them Thursday afternoon.

Collins, who was in Washington, D.C., talked to the group via cellphone and explained her position on the Republican proposal in a conversation that “Moral Movement Maine” streamed live on its Facebook page.

Following their conversation with Collins, who ended the call to take another phone call, group members said she was making an effort, but remained skeptical that her efforts would be enough to counteract what they consider the negative aspects of the Republican tax bills.

“Bottom line is she’s doing great work … but it’s just not enough,” one member can be heard saying on the Facebook video.

More than a dozen people were crammed into the small waiting room outside the office on the eighth floor of One Canal Plaza, where they had been since 11 a.m. The group had been live-streaming their peaceful sit-in throughout the day, and people responded by sending them pizza and chocolates.

One protester, Jay O’Hara, a Quaker from China, said no one can get in but they can get out if needed.

Rev. Allen Ewing-Merrill, of HopeGateway, said the group appreciated the senator’s work to block Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Now, they’re calling on her to do the same to the tax bill, which would remove the individual mandate – a move that many fear would unravel the federal health care act.

“We’re here because our faith compels us to be here,” Ewing-Merrill said. “We think this tax bill is immoral and unjust and harmful and we’re here to wait for Sen. Collins to commit to a no vote on this bill.”

Collins is considered a key vote to pass the tax reform bill. She announced she would support the tax plan after winning several concessions from Senate leaders. However, leaders in the House of Representatives have made no commitment to support the provisions that won Collins’ support.

Staff in her Portland office referred all questions to Collins’ Communications Director Annie Clark, who issued a statement in the afternoon.

“Senator Collins meets with thousands of Mainers every year,” Clark said. “She appreciates hearing from her constituents and respects their right to protest

Ewing-Merrill said about 25 people have been circulating through the office throughout the day, with their numbers never dropping below a dozen. The group passed the time praying and singing songs. At around 4:30 p.m., eight people raised their hands when asked who was willing to stay after the office closes at 5 p.m. and risk being arrested.

Rev. Jim Gertmenian, a retired United Church of Christ minister who lives in Cumberland, criticized the tax bill as being “a massive redistribution of wealth” that would be dangerous for the country.

“It gives away huge amounts of money to those who need it least and takes money from those who need it most,” he said. “It’s that simple equation that is part of a massive of redistribution of wealth from the bottom to the top that we think is dangerous to our democracy and our country and it’s an affront to God who cares most for the needy.”

The group called on supporters to gather in Canal Plaza at 5 p.m. for a candlelight vigil.

The Portland sit-in comes three days after five people were arrested in Bangor after refusing to leave Collins’ office.

This story will be updated.

