Steady snow that began falling well before dawn is setting southern Maine up for a slow and slippery morning commute.

Snow started falling in Portland around 3:30 a.m., leaving roads coated before dawn. Emergency officials cautioned drivers to leave extra time and space when driving.

“It’s like a skating rink out there,” said York County Sheriff William King.

Deputies across York County have been responding to slide-offs and minor accidents throughout the morning commute.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reported a two-car crash on the northbound side of the turnpike between York and Wells. A Brinks truck slid off the Falmouth Spur just east of the departing ramp from the turnpike. Emergency crews responded to both crashes before 8 a.m.

This Brinks truck slid off the road at the Falmouth spur pic.twitter.com/jNzsV2zbk2 — Katie Bavoso (@KatieBavoso) December 12, 2017

The speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph for the entire length of the turnpike. Oversized vehicles are prohibited while speeds are reduced.

“It’s going to snow through the morning hours. We’re expecting 4 (inches) to as much as 6 inches in Portland,” said Tom Hawley of the National Weather Service in Gray.

Inland areas, including Fryeburg and Bethel, could see as much as a foot of snow by the time the storm winds down tonight.

Hawley said dropping temperatures Tuesday morning could lead to higher snowfall totals in Portland before the snow switches over to sleet along the coast this afternoon. At 7 a.m., it was 20 degrees in Portland and 15 degrees in Gray.

“Temperatures have not shown any sign of rising,” he said.

Hawley said drivers should be careful on the road, especially as the dry flakes switchover to a more pasty snow.

“Everybody just needs to take it slow,” he said.

Some area school districts canceled classes for the day, including Westbrook, Gorham, Sanford and MSAD 6 in the Standish-Buxton area. York and Wells delayed the start of school by two hours.

Parking bans are in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday in Sanford/Springvale and Lewiston.

District courts are closed Tuesday in Augusta, Bridgton, Skowhegan and South Paris. Kennebec County Superior Court also is closed for the day.

