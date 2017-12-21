A husband and wife who were shot inside their Millinocket home this week remained hospitalized Thursday at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor while police continue to seek information about who might have been responsible.

Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland identified the shooting victims as Wayne Lapierre, 59, and his wife, Diem Lapierre, 33.

McCausland said Diem Lapierre is recovering from her injuries, but her husband’s condition remains much more serious.

The two were apparently targeted during a home invasion late Tuesday at their residence at 355 Massachusetts Ave. McCausland said Thursday that the Lapierre’s two children were at home when the shooting took place. Neither was injured and both are now staying with other family members.

The Lapierres were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, which went into lockdown shortly thereafter to control access to the emergency room. The lockdown was lifted after the couple was transferred to Bangor.

McCausland said Thursday that police are still conducting interviews and gathering evidence from inside the home.

He also said that anyone who might have seen suspicious activity around the home on Tuesday should contact Maine State Police in Bangor at 973-7300.

