A Woolwich man is recovering from a knife wound to the neck following a stabbing Wednesday morning inside of an apartment at Green Acres Estates in Bath.

Police say 32-year-old Clancy Morton was conscious and alert when deputies arrived at 145 New Meadows Road Apartment C-31 in response to the reported stabbing. Morton, who was visiting a relative at the apartment, was involved in a fight with two acquaintances who showed up, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.

The two acquaintances fled the scene before deputies arrived. Police are not releasing information about the suspects, but said there is no threat to the public because those involved appeared to know each other.

Morton was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland and underwent surgery for his injuries. He was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

